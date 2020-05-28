4117 NAGLE Avenue

Amenities

This captivating newly constructed Modern Cape Cod Traditional was designed as a harmonious blend of innovative & timeless design. The South of Blvd stunning 5bd+6ba residence was carefully planned w/superb materials, coffered ceilings, wide plank wd flrs & luxurious amenities! The grand living room is ideal for entertaining w/vaulted, coffered ceilings & breathtaking stairway. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped w/ Viking appliances & flows gracefully to the family room. There are 4 bdrms upstairs incl. master suite w/deluxe bath, fireplace & dual walk-in closets. Rear balcony provides room to relax & enjoy views over the waterfall & pool.