Los Angeles, CA
4117 NAGLE Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

4117 NAGLE Avenue

4117 Nagle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Nagle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
This captivating newly constructed Modern Cape Cod Traditional was designed as a harmonious blend of innovative & timeless design. The South of Blvd stunning 5bd+6ba residence was carefully planned w/superb materials, coffered ceilings, wide plank wd flrs & luxurious amenities! The grand living room is ideal for entertaining w/vaulted, coffered ceilings & breathtaking stairway. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped w/ Viking appliances & flows gracefully to the family room. There are 4 bdrms upstairs incl. master suite w/deluxe bath, fireplace & dual walk-in closets. Rear balcony provides room to relax & enjoy views over the waterfall & pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have any available units?
4117 NAGLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have?
Some of 4117 NAGLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 NAGLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4117 NAGLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 NAGLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4117 NAGLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4117 NAGLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 NAGLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4117 NAGLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4117 NAGLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 NAGLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 NAGLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

