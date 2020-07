4117 11TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE "LEIMERT PARK" LOVELY 3 BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, DISHWASHER, CEILING FANS, WASHER/DRYER, STOVE,BREAKFAST NOOK AND DINING ROOM OR DEN. LIVING ROOM WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED IN PROPERTY WITH PATIO AREA IN BACKYARD. LOTS OF STORAGE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER/BATHTUB, 2ND BATH IS 1/4 BATH. CLOSE TO "Audubon Middle School." MUST HAVE A+ CREDIT. NEW LAWN AND SPRINKLERS TO BE INSTALLED. FIRST AVAILABLE SHOWINGS APRIL 8TH. PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY OR DISTURB WORKERS. THANK YOU!