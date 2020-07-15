4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Urban Two Bedroom Live Work Space Located In The Sunset Silver Lake Loft Complex - This 43-unit condo complex built in 2007 is the epitome of urban living. This condo was designed with you in mind. As you walk into the two-level condo loft youll find a large open floor plan. There are recessed lights throughout. In the living room there are floor to ceiling windows allowing in the natural light. The living room opens to the spacious kitchen which is FULLY equipped with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is a dual stainless steel-sink and stone countertops. The deep chocolate color cabinets have polished undermount lights. The downstairs bathroom includes a stand-alone shower with a stackable washer and dryer. Directly in the middle of the condo there is a beautiful chandelier that shines through the entire space. Both bedrooms are upstairs with spacious closets. The upstairs bathroom includes a dual sink with a relaxing deep soak tub and separate toilet closet. Also, from upstairs you have direct access to the common areas that are filled with private meditation perches. There is an attached 2-car garage to boot! This Silver Lake haven is centrally located across the street from the Sunset Junction and minutes to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joes, trendy restaurants, amazing coffee shops and much more!



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Please contact 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4524757)