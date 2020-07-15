All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111

4111 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4111 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Urban Two Bedroom Live Work Space Located In The Sunset Silver Lake Loft Complex - This 43-unit condo complex built in 2007 is the epitome of urban living. This condo was designed with you in mind. As you walk into the two-level condo loft youll find a large open floor plan. There are recessed lights throughout. In the living room there are floor to ceiling windows allowing in the natural light. The living room opens to the spacious kitchen which is FULLY equipped with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is a dual stainless steel-sink and stone countertops. The deep chocolate color cabinets have polished undermount lights. The downstairs bathroom includes a stand-alone shower with a stackable washer and dryer. Directly in the middle of the condo there is a beautiful chandelier that shines through the entire space. Both bedrooms are upstairs with spacious closets. The upstairs bathroom includes a dual sink with a relaxing deep soak tub and separate toilet closet. Also, from upstairs you have direct access to the common areas that are filled with private meditation perches. There is an attached 2-car garage to boot! This Silver Lake haven is centrally located across the street from the Sunset Junction and minutes to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joes, trendy restaurants, amazing coffee shops and much more!

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Please contact 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4524757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have any available units?
4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have?
Some of 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 currently offering any rent specials?
4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 pet-friendly?
No, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 offer parking?
Yes, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 offers parking.
Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have a pool?
No, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 does not have a pool.
Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have accessible units?
No, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 W. Sunset Blvd. #111 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College