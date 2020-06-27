408 East RUSTIC Road

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE 1-3 MONTHS. Charming modern 3 bed, 2 bath home nestled in the beautiful Santa Monica Canyon. Lots of natural light throughout with gorgeous windows opening to yard and skylights. Features include hardwood floors, large cooks kitchen with special Lucite cabinets, and custom stainless sink/counters. Whole-house filtered water system and many other special qualities. Open floor plan with a cozy fireplace ideal for California living. Private and enchanting backyard with patio, fruits trees and a tropical garden, perfect for entertaining! Separate guesthouse has its own private patio, bedroom, full bath and large living room with a kitchenette. 2 blocks to Canyon School, 2 blocks to Beach and PCH/10 freeway. Plus guesthouse and renovated attic bonus room.