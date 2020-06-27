All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

408 East RUSTIC Road

408 East Rustic Road · No Longer Available
Location

408 East Rustic Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM LEASE 1-3 MONTHS. Charming modern 3 bed, 2 bath home nestled in the beautiful Santa Monica Canyon. Lots of natural light throughout with gorgeous windows opening to yard and skylights. Features include hardwood floors, large cooks kitchen with special Lucite cabinets, and custom stainless sink/counters. Whole-house filtered water system and many other special qualities. Open floor plan with a cozy fireplace ideal for California living. Private and enchanting backyard with patio, fruits trees and a tropical garden, perfect for entertaining! Separate guesthouse has its own private patio, bedroom, full bath and large living room with a kitchenette. 2 blocks to Canyon School, 2 blocks to Beach and PCH/10 freeway. Plus guesthouse and renovated attic bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 East RUSTIC Road have any available units?
408 East RUSTIC Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 East RUSTIC Road have?
Some of 408 East RUSTIC Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 East RUSTIC Road currently offering any rent specials?
408 East RUSTIC Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 East RUSTIC Road pet-friendly?
No, 408 East RUSTIC Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 408 East RUSTIC Road offer parking?
Yes, 408 East RUSTIC Road offers parking.
Does 408 East RUSTIC Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 East RUSTIC Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 East RUSTIC Road have a pool?
No, 408 East RUSTIC Road does not have a pool.
Does 408 East RUSTIC Road have accessible units?
No, 408 East RUSTIC Road does not have accessible units.
Does 408 East RUSTIC Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 East RUSTIC Road has units with dishwashers.
