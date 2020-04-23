All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue

4051 S Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4051 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled upper level unit is available for rent. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this unit is both spacious and elegant. Brand new appliances, cabinets and counter tops have been put in. Additionally, the unit comes with its own laundry as well.Being only a 10 minute walk to the Coliseum, this upper level duplex unit offers easy access to all that USC has to offer.Remodel of the unit will be completed before move in, along with the outdoor deck and backyard. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have any available units?
4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have?
Some of 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
