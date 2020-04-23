4051 South NORMANDIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled upper level unit is available for rent. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this unit is both spacious and elegant. Brand new appliances, cabinets and counter tops have been put in. Additionally, the unit comes with its own laundry as well.Being only a 10 minute walk to the Coliseum, this upper level duplex unit offers easy access to all that USC has to offer.Remodel of the unit will be completed before move in, along with the outdoor deck and backyard. Easy to show!