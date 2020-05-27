All apartments in Los Angeles
4041 Clayton Avenue

4041 W Clayton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4041 W Clayton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Rehabbed front house of a detached California bungalow duplex (unfurnished). This home features a sustainable water conserving front yard with sitting area and a private backyard oasis accessible from the master bedroom perfect for entertaining or to enjoy the sun and a bonus storage room/converted garage. Fully remodeled and upgraded with high end designer finishes and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, and a functional open floor plan. The chef’s delight kitchen features new high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, designer tiles, contemporary fixtures, recessed lighting, Kitchen Aid stainless steel refrigerator and LG front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the finest of Los Feliz with exceptional walk-ability to an abundance of nearby restaurants, cafes and nightlife. Located within the coveted Franklin Elementary School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Clayton Avenue have any available units?
4041 Clayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 Clayton Avenue have?
Some of 4041 Clayton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Clayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Clayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Clayton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Clayton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4041 Clayton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4041 Clayton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4041 Clayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 Clayton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Clayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4041 Clayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Clayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4041 Clayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Clayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Clayton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

