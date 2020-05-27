4041 Clayton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rehabbed front house of a detached California bungalow duplex (unfurnished). This home features a sustainable water conserving front yard with sitting area and a private backyard oasis accessible from the master bedroom perfect for entertaining or to enjoy the sun and a bonus storage room/converted garage. Fully remodeled and upgraded with high end designer finishes and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, and a functional open floor plan. The chef’s delight kitchen features new high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, designer tiles, contemporary fixtures, recessed lighting, Kitchen Aid stainless steel refrigerator and LG front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the finest of Los Feliz with exceptional walk-ability to an abundance of nearby restaurants, cafes and nightlife. Located within the coveted Franklin Elementary School District.