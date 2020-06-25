All apartments in Los Angeles
4013 Sequoia ST B

4013 Sequoia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Sequoia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/19 Spacious and Charming in Atwater Village - Property Id: 131298

Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in northeast Los Angeles, Now Available Spacious upper floor unit with 2 bd/ 1 ba in this multi-family home which is walking distance to many cafes and restaurants - La Villa Cafe, La Azteca, and La Cita - as well as many schools and parks - Thomas Edison Elementary, North Atwater Park, and Crystal Street Bike Park.

This is a great chance to live in a beautifully-maintained complex with large living and dining room, abundance of windows all around making the space light and bright in a location that is both hip and family-friendly!

Schedule your showing today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131298p
Property Id 131298

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have any available units?
4013 Sequoia ST B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4013 Sequoia ST B currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Sequoia ST B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Sequoia ST B pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B offer parking?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have a pool?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have accessible units?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 Sequoia ST B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 Sequoia ST B does not have units with air conditioning.
