Los Angeles, CA
400 S Mariposa 10
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

400 S Mariposa 10

400 S Mariposa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

400 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Studios in Trendy K Town - Property Id: 65842

Welcome to 400 S Mariposa!

Perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. This unit is located in Central L.A. (Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110). Looking for environmental friendly transportation? The Metro Red Line is located just minutes away! It's ready to take you to the Capitan Theatre, Chinatown, Griffith Park, Union Station, Universal Studios, the San Fernando Valley and much more.

Spacious singles $1750. Enjoy newly remodeled unit from top to bottom including new walls, floors, spacious and modern closets, upgraded windows, etc. This building has a lot of open space and a swimming pool.

We invite you to come & see that this is the apartment for you! For more information, Call or TEXT Sharon 818-430-7117 and schedule your showing today!

** Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65842p
Property Id 65842

(RLNE5156191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Mariposa 10 have any available units?
400 S Mariposa 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Mariposa 10 have?
Some of 400 S Mariposa 10's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Mariposa 10 currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Mariposa 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Mariposa 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 S Mariposa 10 is pet friendly.
Does 400 S Mariposa 10 offer parking?
No, 400 S Mariposa 10 does not offer parking.
Does 400 S Mariposa 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Mariposa 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Mariposa 10 have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Mariposa 10 has a pool.
Does 400 S Mariposa 10 have accessible units?
No, 400 S Mariposa 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Mariposa 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 S Mariposa 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
