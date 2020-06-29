400 S Mariposa 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Spacious Studios in Trendy K Town - Property Id: 65842



Welcome to 400 S Mariposa!



Perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. This unit is located in Central L.A. (Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110). Looking for environmental friendly transportation? The Metro Red Line is located just minutes away! It's ready to take you to the Capitan Theatre, Chinatown, Griffith Park, Union Station, Universal Studios, the San Fernando Valley and much more.



Spacious singles $1750. Enjoy newly remodeled unit from top to bottom including new walls, floors, spacious and modern closets, upgraded windows, etc. This building has a lot of open space and a swimming pool.



We invite you to come & see that this is the apartment for you! For more information, Call or TEXT Sharon 818-430-7117 and schedule your showing today!



