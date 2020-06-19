4 ST QUARTERDECK.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! An Amazing Oceanfront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, with an on the water exceptional Surf & Sunset view. Bright and spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace connected to an open kitchen with stone counter top, wine fridge, and stainless appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Additional rear balcony off master and a jacuzzi tub. Generous size bedrooms with built in closets. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Boutique building makes this unit feel special. Two secure parking spaces in building garage. An extraordinary place to work from home and a private sanctuary.