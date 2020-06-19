All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
4 ST QUARTERDECK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4 ST QUARTERDECK
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4 ST QUARTERDECK

4 Quarterdeck Street · (310) 802-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4 Quarterdeck Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! An Amazing Oceanfront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, with an on the water exceptional Surf & Sunset view. Bright and spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace connected to an open kitchen with stone counter top, wine fridge, and stainless appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Additional rear balcony off master and a jacuzzi tub. Generous size bedrooms with built in closets. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Boutique building makes this unit feel special. Two secure parking spaces in building garage. An extraordinary place to work from home and a private sanctuary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have any available units?
4 ST QUARTERDECK has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have?
Some of 4 ST QUARTERDECK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 ST QUARTERDECK currently offering any rent specials?
4 ST QUARTERDECK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ST QUARTERDECK pet-friendly?
No, 4 ST QUARTERDECK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK offer parking?
Yes, 4 ST QUARTERDECK does offer parking.
Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 ST QUARTERDECK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have a pool?
No, 4 ST QUARTERDECK does not have a pool.
Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have accessible units?
No, 4 ST QUARTERDECK does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ST QUARTERDECK have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 ST QUARTERDECK does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College