4 JIB Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Astonishing Beach-front Penthouse/SW Corner. Two levels of luxury living right on the beach. Direct ocean views from living room, dining area, kitchen, master suite and den. Secluded beach-front patio, as well as enormous decks for outside entertaining. Remodeled to fit oceanfront lifestyle living. 2 fireplaces (living room and master suite). Each bedroom has it's own bath. Microwave, sink & refridgerator oo of rooftop sun-deck. Unit can be leased with the existing furniture or vacant. 3 car parking. Available April 1, 2020