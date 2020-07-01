3955 WESLIN Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a beautifully FURNISHED dream home that also serves as a tranquil retreat, nestled in the hills in Sherman Oaks bordering Beverly Hills. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property features nature views from every window. The home boasts neutral color tones, refinished hardwood floors, a white kitchen with subway title, quartz counter-tops, Viking Appliances and marble bathrooms, and new heated pool! The master bedroom is secluded upstairs with vaulted ceilings and black out window coverings and a luxurious bathroom and walk in closet. Located on a quiet street. Fully Furnished and move in immediately but rarely available.