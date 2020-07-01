All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3955 WESLIN Avenue

3955 Weslin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Weslin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a beautifully FURNISHED dream home that also serves as a tranquil retreat, nestled in the hills in Sherman Oaks bordering Beverly Hills. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property features nature views from every window. The home boasts neutral color tones, refinished hardwood floors, a white kitchen with subway title, quartz counter-tops, Viking Appliances and marble bathrooms, and new heated pool! The master bedroom is secluded upstairs with vaulted ceilings and black out window coverings and a luxurious bathroom and walk in closet. Located on a quiet street. Fully Furnished and move in immediately but rarely available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have any available units?
3955 WESLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have?
Some of 3955 WESLIN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 WESLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3955 WESLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 WESLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3955 WESLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3955 WESLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 WESLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3955 WESLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3955 WESLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 WESLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 WESLIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

