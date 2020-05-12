3955 S Budlong Avenue

Amenities

Newly built in 2018 four unit! 3 bed + 3 full bath unit walking distance to the USC campus, the Coliseum, and the Banc of California stadium. Perfect for students living with roommates. This unit comes with new paint, hardwood floors, two master suites, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, two car parking tandem ( one garage space, one lot space). Property is gated and secure with controlled access. Could not ask for a more convenient set up with accessibility to the USC campus, sporting events, and DTLA. Asking: $3500/ Month. 12 month min lease with approved credit and income. Contact me for showing instructions. Masks and gloves required for all showings at max two individuals allowed in at one time.