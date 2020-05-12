All apartments in Los Angeles
3955 S Budlong Avenue

3955 South Budlong Avenue · (818) 903-1541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3955 South Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly built in 2018 four unit! 3 bed + 3 full bath unit walking distance to the USC campus, the Coliseum, and the Banc of California stadium. Perfect for students living with roommates. This unit comes with new paint, hardwood floors, two master suites, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, two car parking tandem ( one garage space, one lot space). Property is gated and secure with controlled access. Could not ask for a more convenient set up with accessibility to the USC campus, sporting events, and DTLA. Asking: $3500/ Month. 12 month min lease with approved credit and income. Contact me for showing instructions. Masks and gloves required for all showings at max two individuals allowed in at one time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have any available units?
3955 S Budlong Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have?
Some of 3955 S Budlong Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 S Budlong Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3955 S Budlong Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 S Budlong Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3955 S Budlong Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3955 S Budlong Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 S Budlong Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have a pool?
No, 3955 S Budlong Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3955 S Budlong Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 S Budlong Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 S Budlong Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
