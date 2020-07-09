3936 Rome Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare geodesic dome in prime Mount Washington. With an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, skylights, and modern design features, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom architectural gem is a sanctuary for creative living. The updated kitchen features a large center island and modern appliances. Enjoy the stunning view from an expansive deck off of the living room. The loft overlooking the first floor is perfect for a library or mediation space. Dine al fresco, relax, and play in the beautifully landscaped yard. An additional 472 sq.ft. bonus space allows for ample storage, an art studio, entertainment den, or home office. A true oasis in the city, the property is located at the end of a quiet cul-du-sac in the coveted Mount Washington Elementary School District. This exceptional home has been featured on HGTV and in Justina Blakeney's book ''The New Bohemians Handbook: Come Home To Good Vibes.''