Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3935 Don Tomaso Drive

3935 Don Tomaso Drive · (818) 746-7164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3935 Don Tomaso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is FULLY renovated, be the first to enjoy the brand new floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, 3 new ceiling fans, all new fixtures, and a fresh paint job. The unit is quite spacious, and has an added touch of vaulted ceilings and large windows. There is a generous amount of storage space with a hallway closet and large bathroom cabinets. This apartment unit is one of a kind because it has its very own patio! A glass sliding door adds to the units natural light and is an inviting entry to the spacious patio.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12927362

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5433215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have any available units?
3935 Don Tomaso Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have?
Some of 3935 Don Tomaso Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Don Tomaso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Don Tomaso Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Don Tomaso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive does offer parking.
Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have a pool?
No, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have accessible units?
No, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Don Tomaso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Don Tomaso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
