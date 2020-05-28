3935 Don Tomaso Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is FULLY renovated, be the first to enjoy the brand new floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, 3 new ceiling fans, all new fixtures, and a fresh paint job. The unit is quite spacious, and has an added touch of vaulted ceilings and large windows. There is a generous amount of storage space with a hallway closet and large bathroom cabinets. This apartment unit is one of a kind because it has its very own patio! A glass sliding door adds to the units natural light and is an inviting entry to the spacious patio.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12927362



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5433215)