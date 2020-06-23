3929 Kentucky Dr.

Amenities

Are you looking for a short term month-to-month rental with NO LEASE OBLIGATION, NO 1st & LAST, NO CREDIT CHECK? Have you seen the LEASE stipulations and high prices for short term renting in LA? Then consider this FULLY FURNISHED apt in world-famous Hollywood Hills, CA!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD - This spacious one bedroom is located in the famous Hollywood Hills and steps away from all the things and places Hollywood is known for -- famous bars, night

clubs, walk-of-fame, restaurants, theaters, shopping centers, and all the major

studios.



This is economically better than staying at a hotel or doing a short term lease for an apartment. Call or email Doug/Ada.



You will be 1 block south of Ventura Blvd near all

the major freeways 101, 170, 134, 5, & 405.



You Can WALK To:

Universal Studios/Universal AMC 19 movie theaters

Universal City Walk (Has several well known restaurants and stores)

Gibson Amphitheater

World famous Baked Potato jazz club

The new Xen night club

LA Fitness

Marshals clothing

UPS



No car, no problem:

Metro Subway is a 5 minute walk (Takes you all around the city of Los Angeles)

1 stop to Hollywood Blvds Walk-of-fame, Manns Theater, Dolby (Kodak)

Theatre and everything in Hollywood.

Few stops away from Staples Center and Downtown LA.



Also WALK TO:

Ralphs grocery store

Wells Fargo Bank

Starbucks

Subway

Carls Jr.

Panda Express

In & Out Burger

Fat Burger

Togos (in Ralphs shopping center)

Hair & Nail saloons (in Ralphs shopping center)

Baskin Robbins 31 flavors

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Weddington Park



Apartment Amenities:

New hardwood floors -- you must REMOVE SHOES at all times in the apt.

Newly built Kitchen with custom wooden cabinets & granite counter tops

New Renovated bathroom with rain shower head

New 42 inch flat screen HDTV with

Spectrum cable

New Microwave

Queen size bed

New Couch/bed

High Speed Wi-Fi

Private Court Yard

One parking space



***This is a duplex style situation and we live above in a separate unit so you will hear footsteps and movement as is common with tenants living above. This place has been custom built with love, please threat it with respect and care.