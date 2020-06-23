All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3929 Kentucky Dr.

3929 N Kentucky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3929 N Kentucky Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
media room
Are you looking for a short term month-to-month rental with NO LEASE OBLIGATION, NO 1st & LAST, NO CREDIT CHECK? Have you seen the LEASE stipulations and high prices for short term renting in LA? Then consider this FULLY FURNISHED apt in world-famous Hollywood Hills, CA!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD - This spacious one bedroom is located in the famous Hollywood Hills and steps away from all the things and places Hollywood is known for -- famous bars, night
clubs, walk-of-fame, restaurants, theaters, shopping centers, and all the major
studios.

This is economically better than staying at a hotel or doing a short term lease for an apartment. Call or email Doug/Ada.

You will be 1 block south of Ventura Blvd near all
the major freeways 101, 170, 134, 5, & 405.

You Can WALK To:
Universal Studios/Universal AMC 19 movie theaters
Universal City Walk (Has several well known restaurants and stores)
Gibson Amphitheater
World famous Baked Potato jazz club
The new Xen night club
LA Fitness
Marshals clothing
UPS

No car, no problem:
Metro Subway is a 5 minute walk (Takes you all around the city of Los Angeles)
1 stop to Hollywood Blvds Walk-of-fame, Manns Theater, Dolby (Kodak)
Theatre and everything in Hollywood.
Few stops away from Staples Center and Downtown LA.

Also WALK TO:
Ralphs grocery store
Wells Fargo Bank
Starbucks
Subway
Carls Jr.
Panda Express
In & Out Burger
Fat Burger
Togos (in Ralphs shopping center)
Hair & Nail saloons (in Ralphs shopping center)
Baskin Robbins 31 flavors
Walgreens
CVS Pharmacy
Weddington Park

Apartment Amenities:
New hardwood floors -- you must REMOVE SHOES at all times in the apt.
Newly built Kitchen with custom wooden cabinets & granite counter tops
New Renovated bathroom with rain shower head
New 42 inch flat screen HDTV with
Spectrum cable
New Microwave
Queen size bed
New Couch/bed
High Speed Wi-Fi
Private Court Yard
One parking space

***This is a duplex style situation and we live above in a separate unit so you will hear footsteps and movement as is common with tenants living above. This place has been custom built with love, please threat it with respect and care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have any available units?
3929 Kentucky Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have?
Some of 3929 Kentucky Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Kentucky Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Kentucky Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Kentucky Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Kentucky Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Kentucky Dr. offers parking.
Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Kentucky Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have a pool?
No, 3929 Kentucky Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3929 Kentucky Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Kentucky Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Kentucky Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
