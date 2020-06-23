3916 Marathon St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking media room new construction

Spacious 3-bedroom apartment with 3 assigned parking spaces in a newly constructed quadruplex, built in 2009. Back unit away from the street, newly painted. Master bedroom includes master bathroom & walk-in closet. Amenities including: washer/dryer in unit, central AC, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, & 3 assigned parking spaces (1 + 2 tandem). Near Sunset Blvd with countless trendy and hip eatery, coffee shops, & unique shops. Easy access to major freeways, restaurants, supermarket, movie theater, shopping center, and more! Unit is located behind 3914 Marathon St. Cross Streets: Marathon and Hoover.