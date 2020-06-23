All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3916 Marathon St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3916 Marathon St - 1
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

3916 Marathon St - 1

3916 Marathon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3916 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
new construction
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment with 3 assigned parking spaces in a newly constructed quadruplex, built in 2009. Back unit away from the street, newly painted. Master bedroom includes master bathroom & walk-in closet. Amenities including: washer/dryer in unit, central AC, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, & 3 assigned parking spaces (1 + 2 tandem). Near Sunset Blvd with countless trendy and hip eatery, coffee shops, & unique shops. Easy access to major freeways, restaurants, supermarket, movie theater, shopping center, and more! Unit is located behind 3914 Marathon St. Cross Streets: Marathon and Hoover.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have any available units?
3916 Marathon St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have?
Some of 3916 Marathon St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Marathon St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Marathon St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Marathon St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Marathon St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Marathon St - 1 offers parking.
Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 Marathon St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have a pool?
No, 3916 Marathon St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3916 Marathon St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Marathon St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Marathon St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College