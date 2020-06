Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Now for Lease! Rear unit (3889 Arlington) is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. New features added include New tile flooring, new ceiling fans installed, along with newly installed dual pane windows in kitchen. The rear unit has a huge attached 2-car Garage (direct access) that has tile flooring. It could be like an additional bonus room, perfect for a family Room, Office, Bedroom, etc. Part of the Los Angeles School District, close to banks, supermarkets, popular dining and more!