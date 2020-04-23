All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3849 CODY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3849 CODY Road
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

3849 CODY Road

3849 Cody Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3849 Cody Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
From low, sweeping roofline to spectacular backyard vista, this 1956 post and beam home in a coveted Sherman Oaks Hills neighborhood reflects Mid-Century style at its most exhilarating. Through the double front doors, the sightline runs below a double row of skylights all the way to a back wall of glass showcasing the pool and panorama beyond. The no-boundaries floor plan flows from luminous living and dining spaces to a vast, updated open kitchen. The view can be seen from everywhere. Baths have been enhanced to preserve the home's light, clean-lined ambiance, highlighted by expansive mirrors & pale marble and tile. Covered patios on the house & the one-bath pool house face a shimmering angular pool surrounded by an expansive grassy yard. It's all set against a panoramic view that extends out across the valley to the distant foothills. The location, adjacent to Bel Air and the Mulholland Corridor, is an easy commute to the studios, the Valley & the Westside. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 CODY Road have any available units?
3849 CODY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 CODY Road have?
Some of 3849 CODY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 CODY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3849 CODY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 CODY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3849 CODY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3849 CODY Road offer parking?
Yes, 3849 CODY Road offers parking.
Does 3849 CODY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3849 CODY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 CODY Road have a pool?
Yes, 3849 CODY Road has a pool.
Does 3849 CODY Road have accessible units?
No, 3849 CODY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 CODY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 CODY Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College