All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3835 SAPPHIRE Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

3835 SAPPHIRE Drive

3835 N Sapphire Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3835 N Sapphire Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Nestled in prime Encino Hills south of Ventura Blvd in acclaimed Lanai Elementary sits this one-story traditional home. Drenched in natural light with open floor plan & vaulted ceilings, this 3,976 SF spacious home offers 5 bd+ 4 ba plus rec room. Front entry opens to formal living-dining room with lime stone tile & gas fireplace. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances incl. Subzero refrigerator, 4 burner cooktop + barbeque grill, built-in double ovens, microwave & dishwasher. Master bedroom with fireplace & beautiful wood floors has sitting area & walk-in closet. In-suite master bath has walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms all with wood floors + 3 additional bathrooms. Rec room makes a great media room. Inside laundry room. The gorgeous backyard features a heated pool & spa, green grassy play area, lush hillside landscaping with cascading waterfall and large patio for entertaining. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have any available units?
3835 SAPPHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have?
Some of 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3835 SAPPHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3835 SAPPHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College