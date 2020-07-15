3823 W Avenue 42

Amenities

**250 Sq Ft Bonus Detached Studio INCLUDED** Newly Designed Modern Home in Eagle Rock with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The home is about 1000 Sq Ft with open concept common areas. Complete Remodeled/Reconfigured. Everything is brand NEW: kitchen designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, black Caesar Stone Quartz counters & modern glass tile. New Central AC & Heating, Tile & wood floors, new Casement Windows all around and solid modern doors. LED lighting everywhere! Two parking spaces in front of the house cemented area enclosed by a mahogany gate when you drive in to the property. Right off Eagle Rock Blvd and close to York, Colorado Blvd and the 2, 134 & 5 Freeways. Super easy access to Pasadena, Glendale, Downtown etc. Located amidst Eagle rock/Highland Park’s trendy spots, stores, bars & cafes and Right across the street from a newly built small Urban Target. ***There is another house on the same lot with a home office/rec room Duplex in the back*** Each house renter gets to have one extra room from the detached duplex. Home office has never been used; newly built from the ground up. It comes with a half bathroom attached, new AC unit, hardwood floors & New washer & dryer. Perfect for those who work at home or just anyone who could use the separate extra space. Total rental amount covers both the house & the Home Office (Both are inseparable)!