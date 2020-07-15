All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

3823 W Avenue 42

3823 Avenue 42 · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Avenue 42, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**250 Sq Ft Bonus Detached Studio INCLUDED** Newly Designed Modern Home in Eagle Rock with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The home is about 1000 Sq Ft with open concept common areas. Complete Remodeled/Reconfigured. Everything is brand NEW: kitchen designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, black Caesar Stone Quartz counters & modern glass tile. New Central AC & Heating, Tile & wood floors, new Casement Windows all around and solid modern doors. LED lighting everywhere! Two parking spaces in front of the house cemented area enclosed by a mahogany gate when you drive in to the property. Right off Eagle Rock Blvd and close to York, Colorado Blvd and the 2, 134 & 5 Freeways. Super easy access to Pasadena, Glendale, Downtown etc. Located amidst Eagle rock/Highland Park’s trendy spots, stores, bars & cafes and Right across the street from a newly built small Urban Target. ***There is another house on the same lot with a home office/rec room Duplex in the back*** Each house renter gets to have one extra room from the detached duplex. Home office has never been used; newly built from the ground up. It comes with a half bathroom attached, new AC unit, hardwood floors & New washer & dryer. Perfect for those who work at home or just anyone who could use the separate extra space. Total rental amount covers both the house & the Home Office (Both are inseparable)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 W Avenue 42 have any available units?
3823 W Avenue 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 W Avenue 42 have?
Some of 3823 W Avenue 42's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 W Avenue 42 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 W Avenue 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 W Avenue 42 pet-friendly?
No, 3823 W Avenue 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3823 W Avenue 42 offer parking?
Yes, 3823 W Avenue 42 offers parking.
Does 3823 W Avenue 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 W Avenue 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 W Avenue 42 have a pool?
No, 3823 W Avenue 42 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 W Avenue 42 have accessible units?
No, 3823 W Avenue 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 W Avenue 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 W Avenue 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
