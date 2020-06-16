All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3823 VALLEYBRINK Road
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

3823 VALLEYBRINK Road

3823 Valleybrink Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3823 Valleybrink Road, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary Spanish has 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms in the main house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stove /oven, dishwasher, fridge and pantry closet. Separate laundry area with Washer and Dryer. Central Heating and Air. Outdoor Fire pit. Gated Driveway. Detached two car garage in rear. Adjacent to garage is a recreation room with 1/2 bath - Ideal use for office, art studio or play room. Located between Los Feliz Blvd and Glendale Blvd in Prime Atwater Village. Pets Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have any available units?
3823 VALLEYBRINK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have?
Some of 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3823 VALLEYBRINK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road is pet friendly.
Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road offers parking.
Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have a pool?
No, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have accessible units?
No, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 VALLEYBRINK Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College