3823 VALLEYBRINK Road

Contemporary Spanish has 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms in the main house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stove /oven, dishwasher, fridge and pantry closet. Separate laundry area with Washer and Dryer. Central Heating and Air. Outdoor Fire pit. Gated Driveway. Detached two car garage in rear. Adjacent to garage is a recreation room with 1/2 bath - Ideal use for office, art studio or play room. Located between Los Feliz Blvd and Glendale Blvd in Prime Atwater Village. Pets Welcome.