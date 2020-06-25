3816 BERRY Drive

Amenities
Immaculate, Paul Williams designed gated estate in the Studio City hills, with private pool, and peaceful tree and woods view. Newer roof, New sewer line, New A/C, New plumbing and New electrical. 3 completely remodeled bathrooms. New Mahogany and glass entrance door, Newer solid Bamboo floors and Italian tiles throughout the house. Great room, with fireplace, opens to completely remodeled, gigantic kitchen, featuring 8 burner Viking professional stove with double oven- two, top of the line, Bosch dishwashers- wine cooler- top of the line Hansgrohe kitchen faucet and sinks facing out to the garden- Seating for 11 guests around the huge Caesarstone Island. Two Master suites, one suite with it's own loft. Laundry area inside two car garage. Four extra parking spaces outside 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard with exotic palm trees. Completely remodeled in 2015 for owner's use.