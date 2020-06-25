3816 BERRY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate, Paul Williams designed gated estate in the Studio City hills, with private pool, and peaceful tree and woods view. Newer roof, New sewer line, New A/C, New plumbing and New electrical. 3 completely remodeled bathrooms. New Mahogany and glass entrance door, Newer solid Bamboo floors and Italian tiles throughout the house. Great room, with fireplace, opens to completely remodeled, gigantic kitchen, featuring 8 burner Viking professional stove with double oven- two, top of the line, Bosch dishwashers- wine cooler- top of the line Hansgrohe kitchen faucet and sinks facing out to the garden- Seating for 11 guests around the huge Caesarstone Island. Two Master suites, one suite with it's own loft. Laundry area inside two car garage. Four extra parking spaces outside 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard with exotic palm trees. Completely remodeled in 2015 for owner's use.