Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:56 PM

3816 BERRY Drive

3816 Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Berry Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, Paul Williams designed gated estate in the Studio City hills, with private pool, and peaceful tree and woods view. Newer roof, New sewer line, New A/C, New plumbing and New electrical. 3 completely remodeled bathrooms. New Mahogany and glass entrance door, Newer solid Bamboo floors and Italian tiles throughout the house. Great room, with fireplace, opens to completely remodeled, gigantic kitchen, featuring 8 burner Viking professional stove with double oven- two, top of the line, Bosch dishwashers- wine cooler- top of the line Hansgrohe kitchen faucet and sinks facing out to the garden- Seating for 11 guests around the huge Caesarstone Island. Two Master suites, one suite with it's own loft. Laundry area inside two car garage. Four extra parking spaces outside 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard with exotic palm trees. Completely remodeled in 2015 for owner's use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 BERRY Drive have any available units?
3816 BERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 BERRY Drive have?
Some of 3816 BERRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 BERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 BERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 BERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3816 BERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3816 BERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3816 BERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 3816 BERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 BERRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 BERRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3816 BERRY Drive has a pool.
Does 3816 BERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 BERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 BERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 BERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
