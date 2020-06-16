All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

3814 Corbin Ave B

3814 Corbin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3814 Corbin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Lovely, Bright Studio w /Private Exterior Entry - Property Id: 126595

Large, private, quiet bedroom & bathroom on the 2nd fl. of a house in the hills of Tarzana. Use as a Studio, an Office, or Home. Very bright and cheerful with a great view of the valley. Nicely furnished with paid utilities. Microwave, small refrigerator, cable T.V w/dvr. Lots of street parking. Private exterior entry. Nice, quiet neighborhood. Rental rate is adjustable, depending on use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126595
Property Id 126595

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 Corbin Ave B have any available units?
3814 Corbin Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 Corbin Ave B have?
Some of 3814 Corbin Ave B's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 Corbin Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Corbin Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Corbin Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3814 Corbin Ave B offer parking?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 3814 Corbin Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Corbin Ave B have a pool?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Corbin Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Corbin Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 Corbin Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
