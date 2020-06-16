3814 Corbin Ave B

Amenities

Large, private, quiet bedroom & bathroom on the 2nd fl. of a house in the hills of Tarzana. Use as a Studio, an Office, or Home. Very bright and cheerful with a great view of the valley. Nicely furnished with paid utilities. Microwave, small refrigerator, cable T.V w/dvr. Lots of street parking. Private exterior entry. Nice, quiet neighborhood. Rental rate is adjustable, depending on use.

No Pets Allowed



