Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:44 AM

3800 Winford Drive

3800 Winford Drive · (805) 908-1674
Location

3800 Winford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome Home! Premiere Mulholland Park Estates - 24/7 Guard Gated Community - Classic Elegance in a Single Story -Please enjoy video.Oversized Kitchen! Large Family Room with expansive high ceilings, abundant windows and fireplace. Spacious Living Room/Great Room with huge walls of glass opening to your own private and peaceful oasis. Huge Master Suite with giant walk-in closet, fireplace, jacuzzi and a separate door leading to the serene backyard and pool. Secondary bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Elegant formal dining room with circular ceiling has adjustable lighting for dramatic effect. The elegant custom built-in bookcases, entertainment center, built in desk and built-in bar make this place easy to move right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Winford Drive have any available units?
3800 Winford Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Winford Drive have?
Some of 3800 Winford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Winford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Winford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Winford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Winford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3800 Winford Drive offer parking?
No, 3800 Winford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Winford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Winford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Winford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Winford Drive has a pool.
Does 3800 Winford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 Winford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Winford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Winford Drive has units with dishwashers.
