3800 Winford Drive

Amenities
Welcome Home! Premiere Mulholland Park Estates - 24/7 Guard Gated Community - Classic Elegance in a Single Story -Please enjoy video.Oversized Kitchen! Large Family Room with expansive high ceilings, abundant windows and fireplace. Spacious Living Room/Great Room with huge walls of glass opening to your own private and peaceful oasis. Huge Master Suite with giant walk-in closet, fireplace, jacuzzi and a separate door leading to the serene backyard and pool. Secondary bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Elegant formal dining room with circular ceiling has adjustable lighting for dramatic effect. The elegant custom built-in bookcases, entertainment center, built in desk and built-in bar make this place easy to move right in.