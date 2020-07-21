380 W 15th Street

Amenities

yoga bbq/grill courtyard range oven

Super Cute Charming one level bungalow, 1/2 of a side by side freestanding Duplex. Enter from a charming courtyard into this bright, light, sunny and spacious residence. This definitely does not feel like an apartment!!! It feels like your own private cottage. It shares the private community courtyard, full of sun, bright and very charming. Great for BBQ's, gatherings with friends, sunning, or relaxing.

Comprised of 2 full bedrooms and a third bonus room, kids room, office, yoga room, reading room, guest room, you name it!

Street parking, close to new waterfront development, marina, and Cabrillo beach, e-z freeway access to Harbor Frwy. Walk to the waterfront, or bike, lots of out places to go and enjoy, bike or walk to 6th st, stores shops galleries, and farmers market.



*************Showings and availability around 9/22-23/19****************