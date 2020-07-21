All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

380 W 15th Street

380 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

380 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

yoga
bbq/grill
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
yoga
Super Cute Charming one level bungalow, 1/2 of a side by side freestanding Duplex. Enter from a charming courtyard into this bright, light, sunny and spacious residence. This definitely does not feel like an apartment!!! It feels like your own private cottage. It shares the private community courtyard, full of sun, bright and very charming. Great for BBQ's, gatherings with friends, sunning, or relaxing.
Comprised of 2 full bedrooms and a third bonus room, kids room, office, yoga room, reading room, guest room, you name it!
Street parking, close to new waterfront development, marina, and Cabrillo beach, e-z freeway access to Harbor Frwy. Walk to the waterfront, or bike, lots of out places to go and enjoy, bike or walk to 6th st, stores shops galleries, and farmers market.

*************Showings and availability around 9/22-23/19****************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 W 15th Street have any available units?
380 W 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 W 15th Street have?
Some of 380 W 15th Street's amenities include yoga, bbq/grill, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 W 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 W 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 W 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 W 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 380 W 15th Street offer parking?
No, 380 W 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 380 W 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 W 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 W 15th Street have a pool?
No, 380 W 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 W 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 380 W 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 W 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 W 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
