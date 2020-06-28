3795 VALLEYBRINK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Vibrant, beautifully reimagined 1920s Spanish on one of the most coveted streets in Atwater Village. Set back from the street, behind a row of Hercules Aloe + a giant avocado tree sits this private sanctuary w/ 3 bdrms + 2 baths plus den. Step through the hand-carved blue front door to light-filled, open spaces that lend themselves to easy living + entertaining. The living rm features custom built-ins, a lovely tiled decorative fireplace, + French doors that open to a deck + perfectly landscaped drought-tolerant front yard. The living rm flows effortlessly into the formal dining rm + open Chef's kitchen, w/ vaulted ceilings, huge island, + ample cabinet space. Incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet, en-suite bath w/ double vanity, + French doors that lead to the magical backyard, the ideal setting for al fresco dinner parties + weekend brunches. Gated driveway + 2-car garage. Located N of Glendale Blvd, just a few blocks to the best restaurants + shops that Atwater has to offer.