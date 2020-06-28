3795 VALLEYBRINK Road

Amenities
Vibrant, beautifully reimagined 1920s Spanish on one of the most coveted streets in Atwater Village. Set back from the street, behind a row of Hercules Aloe + a giant avocado tree sits this private sanctuary w/ 3 bdrms + 2 baths plus den. Step through the hand-carved blue front door to light-filled, open spaces that lend themselves to easy living + entertaining. The living rm features custom built-ins, a lovely tiled decorative fireplace, + French doors that open to a deck + perfectly landscaped drought-tolerant front yard. The living rm flows effortlessly into the formal dining rm + open Chef's kitchen, w/ vaulted ceilings, huge island, + ample cabinet space. Incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet, en-suite bath w/ double vanity, + French doors that lead to the magical backyard, the ideal setting for al fresco dinner parties + weekend brunches. Gated driveway + 2-car garage. Located N of Glendale Blvd, just a few blocks to the best restaurants + shops that Atwater has to offer.