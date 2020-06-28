All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

3795 VALLEYBRINK Road

3795 Valleybrink Road · No Longer Available
Location

3795 Valleybrink Road, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vibrant, beautifully reimagined 1920s Spanish on one of the most coveted streets in Atwater Village. Set back from the street, behind a row of Hercules Aloe + a giant avocado tree sits this private sanctuary w/ 3 bdrms + 2 baths plus den. Step through the hand-carved blue front door to light-filled, open spaces that lend themselves to easy living + entertaining. The living rm features custom built-ins, a lovely tiled decorative fireplace, + French doors that open to a deck + perfectly landscaped drought-tolerant front yard. The living rm flows effortlessly into the formal dining rm + open Chef's kitchen, w/ vaulted ceilings, huge island, + ample cabinet space. Incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet, en-suite bath w/ double vanity, + French doors that lead to the magical backyard, the ideal setting for al fresco dinner parties + weekend brunches. Gated driveway + 2-car garage. Located N of Glendale Blvd, just a few blocks to the best restaurants + shops that Atwater has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have any available units?
3795 VALLEYBRINK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have?
Some of 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3795 VALLEYBRINK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road offers parking.
Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have a pool?
No, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have accessible units?
No, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 VALLEYBRINK Road has units with dishwashers.
