Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3787 PRESTWICK Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

3787 PRESTWICK Drive

3787 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3787 Prestwick Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Located in the desirable Los Feliz Hills, this charming updated English estate offers both privacy and city views. With five oversized bedrooms, one office, and separate living quarters with its own access for a maid or potential income unit, this home offers something for everyone. While keeping the character of the original details, no portion went untouched in the thoughtful renovation. Features include expansive city views, an elevator that travels all three floors, an oversized master suite, hardwood floors throughout, tastefully updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an entertainer's backyard complete with waterfalls, spa, and pool. Conveniently located within a short distance to restaurants and cafes along Hillhurst Avenue, as well as the hiking trails of Griffith Park, the Greek Theater, and Griffith Observatory, this home offers the perfect combination of relaxation and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have any available units?
3787 PRESTWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have?
Some of 3787 PRESTWICK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3787 PRESTWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3787 PRESTWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 PRESTWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive has a pool.
Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 PRESTWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3787 PRESTWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.
