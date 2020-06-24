3787 PRESTWICK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub media room

Located in the desirable Los Feliz Hills, this charming updated English estate offers both privacy and city views. With five oversized bedrooms, one office, and separate living quarters with its own access for a maid or potential income unit, this home offers something for everyone. While keeping the character of the original details, no portion went untouched in the thoughtful renovation. Features include expansive city views, an elevator that travels all three floors, an oversized master suite, hardwood floors throughout, tastefully updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an entertainer's backyard complete with waterfalls, spa, and pool. Conveniently located within a short distance to restaurants and cafes along Hillhurst Avenue, as well as the hiking trails of Griffith Park, the Greek Theater, and Griffith Observatory, this home offers the perfect combination of relaxation and entertainment.