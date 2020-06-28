3758 Ballina Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Beyond the gate to your private driveway awaits your secluded midcentury modern oasis. Located on one of the most serene South of the Boulevard lots, this 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom home has been completely reimagined to incorporate the lush, mature landscaping into the already sprawling one-story layout, effectively blurring any distinction between the home and the uncommonly tranquil surroundings. Every aspect of the space has been meticulously designed to create unique resort-like luxury from the floor to ceiling glass entryway to the reflecting pond off the entry and dining room to the contemporary glass French doors in almost every room of the home. The wide-open floor plan encompassing the vast living room, family room, dining room and gourmet kitchen boasts vaulted ten-foot ceilings, marble fireplace, and 72-bottle wine display. This cohesive, open flow is not without intimacy as two bedrooms along with the guest bathroom are in the East Wing and the master bedroom, as well as an additional bedroom or office with en-suite bath, is in the West Wing. The master suite is complete with a spa-like marble bath, oversized soaking tub, glass shower with dual rain showerheads, an organized walk-in closet, and built-in wardrobes. Every aspect has been intelligently rebuilt with modern convenience in mind from smartphone compatible lighting to essential elements including a brand new roof, HVAC system, water heater, windows, copper plumbing and electrical.