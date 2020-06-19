3743 AMESBURY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful two-story Mediterranean hillside home with sweeping unobstructed views of the city with a large guest studio (and bath) with private entrance. With hypnotic city views boasting from almost every room, features include new floors, fresh paint, central A/C & heat, decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, cook's kitchen, master suite with a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and private patio. Three bedrooms and two baths downstairs, a fourth bedroom (or den) on the main level upstairs with a powder room for guests. Landscaped and terraced yard, fruit trees, beautiful loggia off of the guest studio, laundry room, two-car attached garage with direct access, and additional storage space. A wonderful opportunity to lease a home in the Los Feliz hills. Property to be delivered unfurnished.