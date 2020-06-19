All apartments in Los Angeles
3743 AMESBURY Road

3743 Amesbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

3743 Amesbury Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful two-story Mediterranean hillside home with sweeping unobstructed views of the city with a large guest studio (and bath) with private entrance. With hypnotic city views boasting from almost every room, features include new floors, fresh paint, central A/C & heat, decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, cook's kitchen, master suite with a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and private patio. Three bedrooms and two baths downstairs, a fourth bedroom (or den) on the main level upstairs with a powder room for guests. Landscaped and terraced yard, fruit trees, beautiful loggia off of the guest studio, laundry room, two-car attached garage with direct access, and additional storage space. A wonderful opportunity to lease a home in the Los Feliz hills. Property to be delivered unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 AMESBURY Road have any available units?
3743 AMESBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 AMESBURY Road have?
Some of 3743 AMESBURY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 AMESBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3743 AMESBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 AMESBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3743 AMESBURY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3743 AMESBURY Road offer parking?
Yes, 3743 AMESBURY Road offers parking.
Does 3743 AMESBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3743 AMESBURY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 AMESBURY Road have a pool?
No, 3743 AMESBURY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3743 AMESBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 3743 AMESBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 AMESBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3743 AMESBURY Road has units with dishwashers.
