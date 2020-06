Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator conference room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym pool lobby

Introducing this spacious 1-bedroom condo, ideally located in the Crenshaw area. This one-bedroom offers an expansive living room with an attached patio, perfect for entertaining. The recently built community has all the amenities one needs, including an exercise center, pool, conference room and lobby equipped with an Amazon Locker. Just minutes to the mall, restaurants, soon-to-open Crenshaw Metro line, and minutes away from the new Kaiser Medical center.