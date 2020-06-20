All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3738 Normandie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3738 Normandie Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3738 Normandie Ave

3738 S Normandie Avenue · (310) 359-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3738 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3738 Normandie Ave · Avail. Aug 10

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3738 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 Utilities included: $5,000
Rent: $1,000 per month per bedroom

Located to the west of the USC campus, 3738 Normandie Ave is a classic 5B2B house. This apartment is only 0.7 miles away from the USC campus, within the Free Lyft zone.

Amenities:
· Utilities included
· 0.7 miles to USC
· Within the Free Lyft zone
· Fully Furnished
· Heating & cooling air conditioning
· Move-in packages
· Diverse community Events
· Washer/Dryer
· Parking
· Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Normandie Ave have any available units?
3738 Normandie Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 Normandie Ave have?
Some of 3738 Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Normandie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3738 Normandie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3738 Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3738 Normandie Ave does offer parking.
Does 3738 Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 3738 Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3738 Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 3738 Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3738 Normandie Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity