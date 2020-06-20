Amenities

3738 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 Utilities included: $5,000

Rent: $1,000 per month per bedroom



Located to the west of the USC campus, 3738 Normandie Ave is a classic 5B2B house. This apartment is only 0.7 miles away from the USC campus, within the Free Lyft zone.



Amenities:

· Utilities included

· 0.7 miles to USC

· Within the Free Lyft zone

· Fully Furnished

· Heating & cooling air conditioning

· Move-in packages

· Diverse community Events

· Washer/Dryer

· Parking

· Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)



No Pets Allowed



