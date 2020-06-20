Amenities
3738 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 Utilities included: $5,000
Rent: $1,000 per month per bedroom
Located to the west of the USC campus, 3738 Normandie Ave is a classic 5B2B house. This apartment is only 0.7 miles away from the USC campus, within the Free Lyft zone.
· Utilities included
· 0.7 miles to USC
· Within the Free Lyft zone
· Fully Furnished
· Heating & cooling air conditioning
· Move-in packages
· Diverse community Events
· Washer/Dryer
· Parking
· Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
No Pets Allowed
