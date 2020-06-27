All apartments in Los Angeles
3709 ARBOLADA Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

3709 ARBOLADA Road

3709 Arbolada Road · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Arbolada Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Clean, quiet, unit is in a great, secluded Los Feliz location. This is a large, upper, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a 2 unit mid-century building on a very quiet, dead-end street. It has a private 2-car garage, newly renovated kitchen and includes all appliances. Gorgeous views abound from the living room and from the private massive deck which faces north toward Griffith Park. Laundry facilities are provided by the property owner. Cats will be allowed but absolutely no dogs will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have any available units?
3709 ARBOLADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have?
Some of 3709 ARBOLADA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 ARBOLADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3709 ARBOLADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 ARBOLADA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 ARBOLADA Road is pet friendly.
Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3709 ARBOLADA Road offers parking.
Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 ARBOLADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have a pool?
No, 3709 ARBOLADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have accessible units?
No, 3709 ARBOLADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 ARBOLADA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 ARBOLADA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
