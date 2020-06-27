3709 ARBOLADA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Clean, quiet, unit is in a great, secluded Los Feliz location. This is a large, upper, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a 2 unit mid-century building on a very quiet, dead-end street. It has a private 2-car garage, newly renovated kitchen and includes all appliances. Gorgeous views abound from the living room and from the private massive deck which faces north toward Griffith Park. Laundry facilities are provided by the property owner. Cats will be allowed but absolutely no dogs will be considered.