3705 MILITARY AVE #4

HUGE QUIET UPPER UNIT | 3 LARGE BEDROOMS | PARKING | SHARED BALCONY

The Perfect WestSide central location has just hit the market!

Straight shot east to Culver City hotspots, shopping & Tuesday farmer\'s market (Work at Sony Studios? So easy!!) and west to Abbott Kinney/Venice Beach via Venice Blvd a block off. Make this very airy and truly spacious sunny upper corner, 3 bedroom unit your quiet oasis in the city. Don\'t need a 3rd bedroom? At this budget/under market price, turn it into your home office!

The generous living room space has big treetop view windows, a coat closet, ceiling fan and access to a large shared treetop balcony. Fresh paint + brand new just-installed carpet throughout(take off your shoes, and let your footsie-tootsies enjoy).

The kitchen is sweet with a side window for sun and ventilation, a vintage gas range, oven and broiler. Just bring your own fridge, and you are set!

Each peaceful bedroom is a good size (no cramped quarters here!) with great closet space. Two bedrooms share a full bath off the spacious hallway that has floor to ceiling built-in linen cabinets + a coat closet! The 3rd has a private master bath.

Available now with 1 carport parking space (yes!) + convenient coin washer/dryer in on-site laundry room (yes!).

Schedule a showing today!



Available Now

One Year Lease Minimum

Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent

Tenant Pays ALL Utilities

1 Parking Space in Carport (NOT tandem)

Coin Washer/Dryer in On-Site Laundry Room

Sorry, No Pets