3705 MILITARY AVE #4

3705 Military Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Military Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE QUIET UPPER UNIT | 3 LARGE BEDROOMS | PARKING | SHARED BALCONY
The Perfect WestSide central location has just hit the market!
Straight shot east to Culver City hotspots, shopping & Tuesday farmer\'s market (Work at Sony Studios? So easy!!) and west to Abbott Kinney/Venice Beach via Venice Blvd a block off. Make this very airy and truly spacious sunny upper corner, 3 bedroom unit your quiet oasis in the city. Don\'t need a 3rd bedroom? At this budget/under market price, turn it into your home office!
The generous living room space has big treetop view windows, a coat closet, ceiling fan and access to a large shared treetop balcony. Fresh paint + brand new just-installed carpet throughout(take off your shoes, and let your footsie-tootsies enjoy).
The kitchen is sweet with a side window for sun and ventilation, a vintage gas range, oven and broiler. Just bring your own fridge, and you are set!
Each peaceful bedroom is a good size (no cramped quarters here!) with great closet space. Two bedrooms share a full bath off the spacious hallway that has floor to ceiling built-in linen cabinets + a coat closet! The 3rd has a private master bath.
Available now with 1 carport parking space (yes!) + convenient coin washer/dryer in on-site laundry room (yes!).
Schedule a showing today!

Available Now
One Year Lease Minimum
Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent
Tenant Pays ALL Utilities
1 Parking Space in Carport (NOT tandem)
Coin Washer/Dryer in On-Site Laundry Room
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have any available units?
3705 MILITARY AVE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have?
Some of 3705 MILITARY AVE #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3705 MILITARY AVE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 offers parking.
Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have a pool?
No, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have accessible units?
No, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 MILITARY AVE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

