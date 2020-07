Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This bright townhome is back in the Market . It's located less than a mile to Kenneth Hahn State Park. Adjacent to Blair Hills with an easy access to LAX and Downtown Culver City. Come enjoy the outdoors life while having the private community life style.Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, plus large open office/family room. Fire place, 2 car private garage with storage cabinets. laundry room with front load washer / dryer. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Move in ready!