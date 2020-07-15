All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3679 S Halldale Ave

3679 Halldale Avenue · (213) 712-1080
Location

3679 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $4900 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269

Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave.

Lease Term: 11 months

The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished. Below are the pictures for the model room. We offer a group discount!!!

*Fully Furnished

*Camera System around the building

*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door

*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)

*In-Unit Washer and dryer

*Full-size Kitchen Design

*Weekly Cleaning for the common area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3679-s-halldale-ave-los-angeles-ca/314269
Property Id 314269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3679 S Halldale Ave have any available units?
3679 S Halldale Ave has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3679 S Halldale Ave have?
Some of 3679 S Halldale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3679 S Halldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3679 S Halldale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3679 S Halldale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3679 S Halldale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3679 S Halldale Ave offer parking?
No, 3679 S Halldale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3679 S Halldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3679 S Halldale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3679 S Halldale Ave have a pool?
No, 3679 S Halldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3679 S Halldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3679 S Halldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3679 S Halldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3679 S Halldale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
