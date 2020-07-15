Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269



Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave.



Lease Term: 11 months



The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished. Below are the pictures for the model room. We offer a group discount!!!



*Fully Furnished



*Camera System around the building



*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door



*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)



*In-Unit Washer and dryer



*Full-size Kitchen Design



*Weekly Cleaning for the common area

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3679-s-halldale-ave-los-angeles-ca/314269

Property Id 314269



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939568)