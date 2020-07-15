Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269
Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave.
Lease Term: 11 months
The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished. Below are the pictures for the model room. We offer a group discount!!!
*Fully Furnished
*Camera System around the building
*Smart Lock from unit door to your room door
*Utilities included (Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, etc.)
*In-Unit Washer and dryer
*Full-size Kitchen Design
*Weekly Cleaning for the common area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3679-s-halldale-ave-los-angeles-ca/314269
No Pets Allowed
