All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3671 Midvale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3671 Midvale Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 8:51 AM

3671 Midvale Ave

3671 Midvale Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3671 Midvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GATED ENTRY/PKG, USE 2ND STAIRWELL ON SOUTHSIDE, NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW OVEN HOOD, SPEC KITCH/BTH TOPS, REGLAZED TUB, NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT!, BALCONY, A/C, FIREPLACE, UPPER UNIT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET.

*Landlord pays for Water & Trash, Tenant is responsible for all other utilities & government fees*

1 Year Lease Minimum

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like.

Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

If you are interested in turning in an application just go to our website at www.lidoapartments.com and click on application. Our requirements are listed with it and you can e-mail your application to info@lidoapartments.com or fax it at 310-278-6801 or stop by our office in Beverly Hills at 218 N. Canon Dr. Ste. C Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3671 Midvale Ave have any available units?
3671 Midvale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3671 Midvale Ave have?
Some of 3671 Midvale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Midvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Midvale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 Midvale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3671 Midvale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3671 Midvale Ave offer parking?
No, 3671 Midvale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3671 Midvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3671 Midvale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 Midvale Ave have a pool?
No, 3671 Midvale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3671 Midvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3671 Midvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 Midvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3671 Midvale Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College