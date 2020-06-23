366 N Orange Grove

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de43e6b037 ---- Just steps from The Grove, Farmers Market, and numerous coffee shops you'll find this beautiful unit in a stunning Spanish Style fourplex. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its Spanish style architecture. This remodeled unit features original wood beam ceiling, custom lighting, original built-ins, lots of light, kitchen nook, generous bedroom, and custom hardwood floors. Appliances included. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Washer and Dryer on site Newly renovated New appliances Ceiling fans Large Windows/Natural Light Walk-in closet and tons of storage space LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease