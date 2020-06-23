All apartments in Los Angeles
366 N Orange Grove

366 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

366 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de43e6b037 ---- Just steps from The Grove, Farmers Market, and numerous coffee shops you'll find this beautiful unit in a stunning Spanish Style fourplex. Combining function and form, this living space is modern but still retains its Spanish style architecture. This remodeled unit features original wood beam ceiling, custom lighting, original built-ins, lots of light, kitchen nook, generous bedroom, and custom hardwood floors. Appliances included. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Washer and Dryer on site Newly renovated New appliances Ceiling fans Large Windows/Natural Light Walk-in closet and tons of storage space LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 N Orange Grove have any available units?
366 N Orange Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 N Orange Grove have?
Some of 366 N Orange Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 N Orange Grove currently offering any rent specials?
366 N Orange Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 N Orange Grove pet-friendly?
No, 366 N Orange Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 366 N Orange Grove offer parking?
No, 366 N Orange Grove does not offer parking.
Does 366 N Orange Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 N Orange Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 N Orange Grove have a pool?
No, 366 N Orange Grove does not have a pool.
Does 366 N Orange Grove have accessible units?
No, 366 N Orange Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 366 N Orange Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 N Orange Grove does not have units with dishwashers.

