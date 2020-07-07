Rent Calculator
3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201
3651 Jasmine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3651 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3651 Jasmine Ave - Property Id: 161643
Modern finished throughout!
*Hardwood floors
*Subway tile backsplash
*Dishwasher
*Central A/C
*Stainless appliances
*Quartz counters
*Balcony
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161643p
Property Id 161643
(RLNE5183265)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have any available units?
3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have?
Some of 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 offer parking?
No, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 does not offer parking.
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have a pool?
No, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have accessible units?
No, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 Jasmine Ave Apt 210 201 has units with dishwashers.
