3642 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Highly sought after 2 bed suites with 2 ~ bath townhouse in The Marina Strand Colony II. Adjacent to the Marina and a local wetlands. Less than a ~ mile to the Venice Pier, restaurants and shops on Washington Blvd. This beach townhouse exudes modern beach living. Enjoy the warm sophistication of the open floor plan located in quiet location, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and efficient kitchen. Large living room with simulated wood tiled floor, gas fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to private patio to enjoy the coastal breezes. The dining area opens to a modern cook's kitchen new stainless appliances & built in wet bar great for entertaining. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath w/dual sinks, and large tub. Private 2-car garage. Complex offers a sun deck, heated outdoor pool, large hot tub, gym, sauna and meeting room.