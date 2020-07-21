All apartments in Los Angeles
3642 VIA DOLCE

3642 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3642 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Highly sought after 2 bed suites with 2 ~ bath townhouse in The Marina Strand Colony II. Adjacent to the Marina and a local wetlands. Less than a ~ mile to the Venice Pier, restaurants and shops on Washington Blvd. This beach townhouse exudes modern beach living. Enjoy the warm sophistication of the open floor plan located in quiet location, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and efficient kitchen. Large living room with simulated wood tiled floor, gas fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to private patio to enjoy the coastal breezes. The dining area opens to a modern cook's kitchen new stainless appliances & built in wet bar great for entertaining. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath w/dual sinks, and large tub. Private 2-car garage. Complex offers a sun deck, heated outdoor pool, large hot tub, gym, sauna and meeting room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3642 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3642 VIA DOLCE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3642 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3642 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3642 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3642 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3642 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 VIA DOLCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3642 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3642 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3642 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 VIA DOLCE does not have units with dishwashers.
