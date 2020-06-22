All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3633 Revere Ave.

3633 W Revere Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3633 W Revere Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Four Bedroom Two and Half Bathroom! -
This stunning home is bright and spacious! The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. The living room and 2 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring, while the master suite and fourth bedroom have carpet. Home is located near freeway access, shopping and restaurants!

To schedule a viewing through out automated system, please visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4322313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Revere Ave. have any available units?
3633 Revere Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Revere Ave. have?
Some of 3633 Revere Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Revere Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Revere Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Revere Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3633 Revere Ave. offer parking?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Revere Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Revere Ave. have a pool?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Revere Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Revere Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Revere Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
