3633 Revere Ave.

Beautiful Four Bedroom Two and Half Bathroom! -

This stunning home is bright and spacious! The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. The living room and 2 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring, while the master suite and fourth bedroom have carpet. Home is located near freeway access, shopping and restaurants!



To schedule a viewing through out automated system, please visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4322313)