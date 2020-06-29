All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3630 TACOMA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3630 TACOMA Avenue

3630 Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Tacoma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning gated escape etched into the side of the hill with amazing views from DTLA to the coast. 3 Br+2 ba home built in 1924 with many mid-century styled features, in the Mount Washington Elementary district. Open wood-beamed ceiling, spacious living & dining room with walls of glass, & a large walk-out deck. Ebony wood floor, built-ins, updated kitchen with new Kitchen Aid appliances, family room with decorative fireplace, office, laundry room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Take a VR tour of the property from home! Also available fully furnished at $6800/mth. IF POSTED ON CRAIGSLIST THIS IS NOT A VALID POSTING. Call for details. The guesthouse is not included in this lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have any available units?
3630 TACOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have?
Some of 3630 TACOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 TACOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 TACOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 TACOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3630 TACOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3630 TACOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 TACOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3630 TACOMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 TACOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 TACOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 TACOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

