3630 TACOMA Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning gated escape etched into the side of the hill with amazing views from DTLA to the coast. 3 Br+2 ba home built in 1924 with many mid-century styled features, in the Mount Washington Elementary district. Open wood-beamed ceiling, spacious living & dining room with walls of glass, & a large walk-out deck. Ebony wood floor, built-ins, updated kitchen with new Kitchen Aid appliances, family room with decorative fireplace, office, laundry room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Take a VR tour of the property from home! Also available fully furnished at $6800/mth. IF POSTED ON CRAIGSLIST THIS IS NOT A VALID POSTING. Call for details. The guesthouse is not included in this lease.