3624 Mound View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604 Studio City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Ranch style pool home in a great location. Property has been newly remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Brand new appliances. Bright living room overlooks the lovely backyard. Cozy family room with fireplace. The generous master bedroom has french doors to the pool area and a spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The home features original elements and built ins combined with the updates of today. The large backyard features a freshly redone pool and hardscape and provides a perfect location for entertaining. Newly refinished two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.