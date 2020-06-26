All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue

3624 Mound View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Mound View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Ranch style pool home in a great location. Property has been newly remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Brand new appliances. Bright living room overlooks the lovely backyard. Cozy family room with fireplace. The generous master bedroom has french doors to the pool area and a spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The home features original elements and built ins combined with the updates of today. The large backyard features a freshly redone pool and hardscape and provides a perfect location for entertaining. Newly refinished two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue has a pool.
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
