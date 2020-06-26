3624 MOUND VIEW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful Ranch style pool home in a great location. Property has been newly remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Brand new appliances. Bright living room overlooks the lovely backyard. Cozy family room with fireplace. The generous master bedroom has french doors to the pool area and a spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The home features original elements and built ins combined with the updates of today. The large backyard features a freshly redone pool and hardscape and provides a perfect location for entertaining. Newly refinished two car garage.