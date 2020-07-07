3608 W 58th Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms duplex property rental in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The remodeled interior is unfurnished and features new tile floor, laminate floors, large windows, fireplace, and mirrored-door closets. The beautifully updated kitchen with new quartz countertops and brand new cabinets. The bright and airy bedrooms are perfect for a good nights sleep. It includes a hookup connection for a washer and dryer, as well as a centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the trash and yard maintenance.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DVe2fKPVooC



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 1-car garage.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: 11th Avenue Family Park



The propertys Walk Score is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



(RLNE5720313)