Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3608 W 58th Place

3608 West 58th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3608 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms duplex property rental in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The remodeled interior is unfurnished and features new tile floor, laminate floors, large windows, fireplace, and mirrored-door closets. The beautifully updated kitchen with new quartz countertops and brand new cabinets. The bright and airy bedrooms are perfect for a good nights sleep. It includes a hookup connection for a washer and dryer, as well as a centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the trash and yard maintenance.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DVe2fKPVooC

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 1-car garage.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: 11th Avenue Family Park

The propertys Walk Score is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5720313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3608 W 58th Place have any available units?
3608 W 58th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 W 58th Place have?
Some of 3608 W 58th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 W 58th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3608 W 58th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 W 58th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 W 58th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3608 W 58th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3608 W 58th Place offers parking.
Does 3608 W 58th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 W 58th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 W 58th Place have a pool?
No, 3608 W 58th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3608 W 58th Place have accessible units?
No, 3608 W 58th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 W 58th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 W 58th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

