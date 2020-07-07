3608 W 58th Place.

Amenities
Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms duplex property rental in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The remodeled interior is unfurnished and features new tile floor, laminate floors, large windows, fireplace, and mirrored-door closets. The beautifully updated kitchen with new quartz countertops and brand new cabinets. The bright and airy bedrooms are perfect for a good nights sleep. It includes a hookup connection for a washer and dryer, as well as a centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the trash and yard maintenance.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 1-car garage.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: 11th Avenue Family Park
The propertys Walk Score is 81/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.
