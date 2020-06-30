3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Nestled on a hilltop on Coldwater Canyon resides a charming single family home for Lease! This beautiful Studio City home located South of the Blvd just minutes away from Beverly Hills, shopping, dining freeways etc. Inside this bright and spacious home find 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor-plan with 2,616-SqFt of living space. Features include glossy hardwood and tile flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, as well as large windows that have a view and a laundry area. The living room has a high wooden beamed ceiling, along with a fireplace and French sliding doors that lead outside. The kitchen has sleek granite countertops, plenty of wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The well-illuminated bedrooms can be found on the second floor of the home. Other rooms include a large dining area and a game room, currently being used as a 4th room. Amazing location close to Ventura Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, just minutes from Harvard Westlake. Must View!