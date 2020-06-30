All apartments in Los Angeles
3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Nestled on a hilltop on Coldwater Canyon resides a charming single family home for Lease! This beautiful Studio City home located South of the Blvd just minutes away from Beverly Hills, shopping, dining freeways etc. Inside this bright and spacious home find 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor-plan with 2,616-SqFt of living space. Features include glossy hardwood and tile flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, as well as large windows that have a view and a laundry area. The living room has a high wooden beamed ceiling, along with a fireplace and French sliding doors that lead outside. The kitchen has sleek granite countertops, plenty of wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The well-illuminated bedrooms can be found on the second floor of the home. Other rooms include a large dining area and a game room, currently being used as a 4th room. Amazing location close to Ventura Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, just minutes from Harvard Westlake. Must View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

