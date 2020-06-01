All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

36 26TH Avenue

36 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 26th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Quintessential Craftsman on one of the most charming Venice walk-streets. Built in 1905, this beautifully restored 3 bed 2 bath is only nine houses from the sand and in an amazing, private residential area between Venice and Washington. Luxurious open entertaining space with dining and living room presenting a wonderful flow from front porch & yard throughout making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Two well spaced bedrooms downstairs with bath. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with elegantly remodeled and private large master bath. High pitched wooden ceilings and an abundance of natural light . Two spots for parking one in garage. Cozy patio off kitchen and back alley(parking access) entrance. Rent includes all utilities (power/gas/water/ garbage/internet, gardener).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 26TH Avenue have any available units?
36 26TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 26TH Avenue have?
Some of 36 26TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 26TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 26TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 26TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36 26TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 36 26TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36 26TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 36 26TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 26TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 26TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 26TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 26TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 26TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 26TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 26TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
