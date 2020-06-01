36 26TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Quintessential Craftsman on one of the most charming Venice walk-streets. Built in 1905, this beautifully restored 3 bed 2 bath is only nine houses from the sand and in an amazing, private residential area between Venice and Washington. Luxurious open entertaining space with dining and living room presenting a wonderful flow from front porch & yard throughout making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Two well spaced bedrooms downstairs with bath. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with elegantly remodeled and private large master bath. High pitched wooden ceilings and an abundance of natural light . Two spots for parking one in garage. Cozy patio off kitchen and back alley(parking access) entrance. Rent includes all utilities (power/gas/water/ garbage/internet, gardener).