All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3585 WASATCH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3585 WASATCH Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3585 WASATCH Avenue

3585 Wasatch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3585 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath + Den in prime Mar Vista neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street! This super clean property has been freshly painted and offers a separate dining area, living room, step-down den and finished 2-car garage/flex space with recessed lighting and translucent glass roll-up door for added space. Other features include newer appliances, air- conditioning, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, large grassy back yard with new pergola covered patio and extra parking. This property has really nice energy with a chill vibe in a great location. Gardner included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have any available units?
3585 WASATCH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have?
Some of 3585 WASATCH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 WASATCH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3585 WASATCH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 WASATCH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3585 WASATCH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3585 WASATCH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 WASATCH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3585 WASATCH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3585 WASATCH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 WASATCH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 WASATCH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College