3585 WASATCH Avenue

Recently updated 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath + Den in prime Mar Vista neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street! This super clean property has been freshly painted and offers a separate dining area, living room, step-down den and finished 2-car garage/flex space with recessed lighting and translucent glass roll-up door for added space. Other features include newer appliances, air- conditioning, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, large grassy back yard with new pergola covered patio and extra parking. This property has really nice energy with a chill vibe in a great location. Gardner included. Sorry, no pets.