3568 Mountain View Avenue

Mid­-century modern house for rent on the best block in Mar Vista and in the Mar Vista school district. Prime hill top location with views of Century City, downtown, Baldwin Hills and the mountains. 2,650 square feet: 4 bedrooms (plus a bonus room that you could use as a 5th bedroom), 3 bathrooms. $6,750/month. HUGE yard with outbuildings: a 3rd garage space/shop (with alley access) and a small office/playroom. Beautiful sun room overlooks the spacious yard (lot is 8,800'). Large living room, dining room and big eat­in kitchen with tons of cabinets and a pantry plus a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (1 master en­suite) upstairs all with ample closet space. Expansive decks and large grass yard with fruit trees. 2 car garage (extra 400 square feet) and driveway parking for 3 cars. Available to rent starting January 1, 2019. Best value in Mar Vista!