3552 Dixie Canyon Pl

New construction! Nestled within the celebrity-studded hills under Mulholland Drive, this wonderful home includes 4 beds, 4 baths, attached garage, contemporary rooftop patio and balconies. Notable features include a private elevator, a new baby grand piano, and more. Luxurious designer brand new furniture, museum art pieces and sculptures. New security camera systems installed, with genuine hardwood floors and museum style travertine tiles. Only 15 minutes away from Beverly Hills, Bel Air.