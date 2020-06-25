All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:14 AM

3552 Dixie Canyon Pl

3552 Dixie Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3552 Dixie Canyon Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
8
photos
New construction! Nestled within the celebrity-studded hills under Mulholland Drive, this wonderful home includes 4 beds, 4 baths, attached garage, contemporary rooftop patio and balconies. Notable features include a private elevator, a new baby grand piano, and more. Luxurious designer brand new furniture, museum art pieces and sculptures. New security camera systems installed, with genuine hardwood floors and museum style travertine tiles. Only 15 minutes away from Beverly Hills, Bel Air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have any available units?
3552 Dixie Canyon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have?
Some of 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3552 Dixie Canyon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl offers parking.
Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have a pool?
No, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have accessible units?
No, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3552 Dixie Canyon Pl has units with dishwashers.
