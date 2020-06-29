3551 Sabina St

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION. NOT SUBJECT TO RENT CONTROL. (Projected ) Pro-Forma Monthly Gross Rent: $14,000. Pro-Forma Annual Gross Rent: $168,000 Vacancy & Operating Costs. New construction of 4 units. CAP RATE 5%. Each unit will have 4 Bed/3 Bath at a 1,500 SQ.FT each. Total lot size is 6,999 SQ.FT. Individually metered for electric, gas, and water * individual tankless water heater* Central A/C and Heat* Washer & Dyer* Refrigerator* Dishwasher Investment Opportunity* Brand-New Construction* Multifamily Apartment Complex* Currently all units are vacant or can be occupied before close of escrow. Great easy access to DTLA, 10,60 and 5 freeway. Close to 4th street bride to DTLA that is under construction.