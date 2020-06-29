All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

3551 Sabina St

3551 E Sabina St · No Longer Available
Location

3551 E Sabina St, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
rent controlled
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
rent controlled
NEW CONSTRUCTION. NOT SUBJECT TO RENT CONTROL. (Projected ) Pro-Forma Monthly Gross Rent: $14,000. Pro-Forma Annual Gross Rent: $168,000 Vacancy & Operating Costs. New construction of 4 units. CAP RATE 5%. Each unit will have 4 Bed/3 Bath at a 1,500 SQ.FT each. Total lot size is 6,999 SQ.FT. Individually metered for electric, gas, and water * individual tankless water heater* Central A/C and Heat* Washer & Dyer* Refrigerator* Dishwasher Investment Opportunity* Brand-New Construction* Multifamily Apartment Complex* Currently all units are vacant or can be occupied before close of escrow. Great easy access to DTLA, 10,60 and 5 freeway. Close to 4th street bride to DTLA that is under construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Sabina St have any available units?
3551 Sabina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 Sabina St have?
Some of 3551 Sabina St's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Sabina St currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Sabina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Sabina St pet-friendly?
No, 3551 Sabina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3551 Sabina St offer parking?
No, 3551 Sabina St does not offer parking.
Does 3551 Sabina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Sabina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Sabina St have a pool?
No, 3551 Sabina St does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Sabina St have accessible units?
No, 3551 Sabina St does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Sabina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Sabina St has units with dishwashers.

