Los Angeles, CA
3547 Dahlia Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

3547 Dahlia Avenue

3547 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3547 Dahlia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perched high in the Silverlake hills, this retro 3 BR. 2 BA house will take you back in time to the silver screen's golden era but with lots of modern updates. Sunlight streams through the large windows throughout the home. Drama abounds with arched entries and striking light fixtures. Remodeled bath with coved ceiling and double vanity perfect for primping before a night out. Enjoy conversing with guests as you whip up something delicious in the open plan kitchen. Bring the party outdoors to the brick patio outside the dining room with unusual tiled niche, Lower level bonus room would be perfect for a home office or out of town guests and has a small kitchen and 3/4 bath, as well as a private patio. Private lounge area with lemon tree off the master bedroom perfect for catching a few rays. Laundry room over garage. Central air, Tesla solar panels on roof for low utility bills, s/s kitchen appliances. One small dog may be considered.
All applicants 18 and over must apply through this link:
https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
3547 Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 3547 Dahlia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 Dahlia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3547 Dahlia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3547 Dahlia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3547 Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 Dahlia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
